Catholic World News

ARCIC says Catholics, Anglicans can learn from each other

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglican Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC) has issued a report saying that Catholics and Anglicans should learn from each other: Catholics learning to give lay people a greater role, and Anglicans learning to protect the unity of their worldwide communion. The ARCIC statement is the first statement released by the group in over 12 years.

