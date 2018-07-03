Catholic World News

India: nun accuses bishop of rape

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A nun in India’s Kerala state has claimed that she was raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar. The bishop denies the charge, and says the nun accused him in retaliation after she herself was charged with sexual misconduct. Cardinal George Alencherry, to whom the nun says she reported the rape, told reporters, “I have not received any such complaint.” He did say that the nun had complained to him about her own religious order.

