Australian archbishop given one-year sentence for concealing abuse

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide, Australia, has been sentenced to a one-year prison term, after having been convicted in May of failing to report sexual abuse. Although the sentencing magistrate said that the archbishop shows “no remorse or contrition,” he is likely to arrange for home arrest rather than actual jail time. Archbishop Wilson stepped aide from active ministry, but did not resign, after his conviction.

