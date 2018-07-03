Catholic World News

Former bishop molested boys, Cheyenne diocese reveals

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has announced that Bishop Joseph Hart, who led the diocese from 1978 to 2001, was guilty of sexual abuse. The diocese said that an earlier investigation, which cleared the bishop of charges in 2002, was “flawed.” Bishop Hart, who retired at the age of 70, has insisted that the charges—and earlier charges of abuse during his term as a priest in Kansas City—are false.

