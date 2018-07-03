Catholic World News

Pope suspends Wednesday public audiences for July

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not hold his regular weekly public audiences on Wednesdays in July, the Vatican has announced. The Pope will continue to hold Angelus audiences on Sundays. His Wednesday audiences will resume in August, held in the Paul VI auditorium rather than in St. Peter’s Square.



The Vatican also announced that during July and August the Holy Father will not celebrate morning Mass in the St. Martha residence on weekdays.



A relaxed summer schedule is normal at the Vatican. Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis has chosen not to spend a portion of the summer at the papal residence in Castel Gondolfo.

