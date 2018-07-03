Catholic World News

UK court upholds ban on abortion-clinic prayer vigils

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In England, a High Court ruling has upheld a local council order that makes it a crime to gather for prayer, hand out leaflets, or voice opposition to abortion outside the Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing, west London.

