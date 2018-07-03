Catholic World News

3,000-year-old sculpted head found in Israel turns into riddle for scholars

July 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The sculpture dates from the time of events recorded in the Old Testament book of 1 Kings.

