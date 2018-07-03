Catholic World News

President Trump on abortion: ‘maybe someday it will be [up] to the states’

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the effect of his upcoming Supreme Court nomination, the president said, “The Roe v. Wade is probably the one that people are talking about in terms of having an effect. But we will see what happens. But it could very well end up with states at some point.”

