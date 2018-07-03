Catholic World News

Delegation of US bishops visits Mexican border, calls for urgent reunification of children

July 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The delegation, led by the president and vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, celebrated Mass, visited a diocesan center that ministers to migrants, and concluded their visit with a press conference (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!