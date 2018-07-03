Catholic World News

2 terrorist attacks in Mali

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 18 million is 95% Muslim and 2% Christian. The resurgence of jihadist terrorism does not bode well for the nation’s Christians, who have come under attack in recent years.

