Missionary in Bangladesh discusses ministry to youth, workers

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michele Brambilla, regional superior of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, discusses his work in Bangladesh, a nation of 158 million that is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

