Cardinal promotes reconciliation between Ethiopia, Eritrea

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel, the head of the Eastern-rite Ethiopian Catholic Church, was among those present at a recent historic meeting between officials of the two East African nations.

