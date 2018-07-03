Catholic World News

Pope stands with Nicaragua’s bishops in demanding democracy

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua met with Pope Francis on June 30 to discuss the crisis in Nicaragua, in which Daniel Ortega’s repressive leftist regime has violently suppressed protests.

