Syriac Orthodox Church denies rumored move of headquarters to Lebanon

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Syriac Orthodox Church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). Originally based in Antioch (modern-day Antakya, Turkey), it moved its headquarters to Syria in 1924, settling in Damascus in 1959.

