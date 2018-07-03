Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch, on behalf of fellow cardinals, pledges joyful fidelity

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing Pope Francis on behalf of the 14 new cardinals, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako said, “Today in your presence we wish to renew our fidelity, the love of the Church and our people, with the promise that we will do our best to be joyful witnesses of our faith, our love, freely given, of pardon, and building peace in a world that lives in indifference, consumerism and in conflicts of power and interest.”

