In Bari, Francis to extend his push for an ‘ecumenism of friendship’

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On July 7, Pope Francis will travel to Bari, the site of St. Nicholas’ relics, for a meeting with the heads of the churches and Christian communities of the Middle East. Crux editor John Allen notes that “at the moment, we don’t yet know who’s coming—most notably, whether Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is legendarily ambivalent about many ecumenical exercises, will take up the Pope’s offer.”

