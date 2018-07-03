Catholic World News

Mexican bishops urge collaboration after election of leftist López Obrador

July 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (7/3 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to López Obrador’s resounding victory. The Vatican newspaper noted that the candidate pledged to combat violence, corruption, and drug trafficking, as well as to improve economic conditions, so that no Mexican citizen would need to emigrate because of hardship.

