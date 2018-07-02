Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Jesus is more than a dreamer or revolutionary—He is Son of the living God

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the centuries, the world has defined Jesus in different ways: a great prophet of justice and love; a wise master of life; a revolutionary; a dreamer of the dreams of God,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul (video). “In the chatter of these and other hypotheses, the confession of Simon, called Peter, humble and full of faith, stands still today, simple and clear: ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’”

