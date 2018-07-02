Catholic World News

New Melbourne archbishop vows to ‘right the grievous wrongs of the past’

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Peter Comensoli of Broken Bay to be the new archbishop of Melbourne, Australia’s largest diocese. “I am deeply aware of the painful witness you bear because of the crimes committed in the Church against the most innocent, our children and the vulnerable,” he said. “I share the bewilderment and anger you feel at the failure of Church leaders to believe victims and to respond to them with justice and compassion. This is not the way of Jesus Christ.”

