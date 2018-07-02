Catholic World News

Toronto cardinal: ‘we are facing an assault on our faith’ from ‘grievously, ferociously secular people’

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Thomas Collins, addressing the New York Catholic Bible Summit, said that “in Christ we find our joy, not in the false sense that everything’s fine, but in the cold realism that sees the evil around us … but also the promise of God. Our symbol is not a happy face, it’s the cross of Jesus Christ.”

