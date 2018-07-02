Catholic World News

Pope prays for peace in Nicaragua, Syria

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following his July 1 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis prayed for an end to conflicts in Nicaragua and Syria, welcomed negotiations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and discussed his July 7 pilgrimage to Bari to pray for the Middle East’s Christians. He also recalled that July is especially dedicated to the Most Precious Blood of Christ.

