Official explains Vatican media strategy: let the Pope be himself

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During a recent talk in the US, Natasa Govekar, director of the theological-pastoral department of the Dicastery for Communication, said her office’s main task is “to try not to be an obstacle to what this great communicator already is doing.”

