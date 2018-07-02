Catholic World News

Priest murdered in Central African Republic

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Firmin Gbagoua, vicar general of the Diocese of Bambari, was assassinated at the cathedral, according to this French-language report. Members of the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) are suspected in the attack; the UPC is generally composed of Fulani Muslims.

