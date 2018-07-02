Catholic World News

Prince William visits Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre

July 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The stop at the basilica was part of the first official visit by a member of the British family to the Holy Land since Israel became a state in 1948. According to the report, “the prince knelt down and put his hand on” the stone where Christ’s body was anointed for burial, then “prayed for a long time” at Christ’s tomb. He later “took the stairs leading to Calvary where he lit a candle that he planted in the sand.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!