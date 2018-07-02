Catholic World News

Philippine bishops deny they are plotting to destabilize government

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the national police met with officials of the bishops’ conference as bishops criticized President Rodrigo Duterte for mocking God. The nation of 104 million is 83% Catholic.

