Philippine president should ‘repent and relent,’ bishop says

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After President Rodrigo Duterte again mocked God (see earlier coverage), the bishop who leads the Episcopal Commission on the Laity wrote that he and a lay body denounced “in the strongest possible terms these unstatesmanly, untrue and uncouth manners, speeches and attacks to our faith, and the insults being hurled to OUR GOD ... The President should be man enough to accept these are wrongdoings and should be mature enough to stop tantrums.”

