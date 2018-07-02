Catholic World News

Vietnamese priest’s brave protest goes viral

July 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Fr Nguyen Duy Tan protested outside a prison where one of his parishioners is being detained for objecting to government policies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!