Christ’s Blood is the source of salvation, Pope tells Precious Blood communities

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that July is devoted to the Precious Blood of Jesus, Pope Francis addressed members of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood and other communities founded or inspired by St. Gaspar del Bufalo (1786-1837). “God chose the sign of blood, because no other sign is so eloquent to express the supreme love of life given for others,” the Pope said, before reflecting on “the courage of the truth, attention to all, especially to the most distant, and the ability to fascinate and to communicate.”

