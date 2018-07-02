Catholic World News

Bolivia’s president meets with Pope Francis

July 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following the meeting, President Evo Morales, Bolivia’s leader since 2006, tweeted, “We are deeply honored and thankful for meeting again our brother Francis, the Pope of the poor, in the Vatican to share our hopes and challenges as the people of God. We always learn and get morally and spiritually strong with his advice and teachings.” The nation of 11 million is 77% Catholic and 16% Protestant; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

