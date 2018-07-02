Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments state of EU

July 02, 2018

The European Union “is now reduced to the enunciation of a series of good intentions that will find practical application with difficulty,” the vice-editor of the Vatican newspaper wrote in a front-page column in the newspaper’s June 30-July 1 edition.

Giuseppe Fiorentino was commenting on the results of the June 28-29 summit of European heads of state and government. Fiorentino noted that the summit, which was devoted to migration, took place as 100 migrants, including three babies, perished off the Libyan coast.

The summit agreement, Fiorentino said, is a “fragile compromise” that allowed various European leaders to score political points at home while producing nothing of substance. Before the summit, Italy’s new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, had called on other EU nations to receive more of the migrants rescued near Italy’s coast. At the summit, EU leaders agreed to construct additional migrant reception centers in other nations—but only on a voluntary basis, at places to be determined in the future.

The EU’s “principal interest now,” charged Fiorentino, is “to secure a short-term future, without strategic objectives,” while the plight of migrants is ignored.

