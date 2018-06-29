Action Alert!
We need just a small boost this month to stay even.   With 2 days left in June, we are short by $2,390.   Small gifts matter!   Can you help?
Catholic World News

Caritas issues appeal as West Africa food crisis threatens 6 million people

June 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Shorter Christian Prayer - Large Type Edition, 2004