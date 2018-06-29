Catholic World News

Showdown expected at UN over abortion and humanitarian assistance

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A disagreement over abortion between the Trump administration and European governments has set the stage for a showdown in the UN General Assembly this fall,” according to the report.

