Nigerian bishop fears for the worst from attacks by Fulani herdsmen

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Don’t do as you did in Rwanda; don’t wait for the genocide to happen before intervening,” Bishop William Amove Avenya of Gboko said.

