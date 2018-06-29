Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official criticizes Ukraine’s government, Eastern Catholics

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Department for External Church Relations, said that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) is “subjected today to discrimination, persecution, and unprecedented pressure” by the Ukrainian government. Metropolitan Hilarion criticized actions by Ukrainian Orthodox churches that are separated from the Moscow Patriarchate, stated that the “Uniates” of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church are taking advantage of the situation, and even raised the specter of forced conversions to Catholicism.

