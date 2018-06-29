Catholic World News

Bishop criticizes Supreme Court decision on public-sector unions

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In Janus v. AFSCME, the Court ruled that “states and public-sector unions may no longer extract agency fees from nonconsenting employees.” Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (FL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said that the decision “threatens to limit the freedom or negotiating capacity of labor unions.”

