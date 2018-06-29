Catholic World News

Bishop welcomes ceasefire in South Sudanese Civil War

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013. Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiiboro, president of the bishops’ conference, said that if the ceasefire “is to mean anything for the suffering people of South Sudan, then our leadership must face the task of rebuilding our broken pieces—social and political relationships, the fragile economy, and the infrastructure of our states, devastated by the conflict.”

