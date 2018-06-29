Catholic World News

In Europe, religious minorities face mounting hostility, harassment

June 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: The report principally focuses on Muslims in Austria, but also discusses other religious minorities, including Jews in Poland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!