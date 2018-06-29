Catholic World News

Israel: nun says Bedouin, faced with village demolition, feel hopeless

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Bedouin village has “no electricity or running water, and the first to offer the community any kind of assistance were two Comboni sisters,” according to the report. Following decades of legal disputes, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled in May that the village could be demolished.

