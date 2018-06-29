Catholic World News

Do not flee from Christ’s Cross or people’s wounds, Pope preaches to new cardinals

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Francis concelebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square (video) with the new cardinals he had elevated the previous day. During the Mass, the Pope also blessed the pallia that will be sent to the 30 new metropolitan archbishops appointed over the past year.

