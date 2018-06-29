Catholic World News

Pope praises values gained through athletics

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing members of the Italian Swimming Federation (Italian-language link), Pope Francis praised swim team participation as “an opportunity for the formation of human and social values,” such as self-discipline and teamwork.

