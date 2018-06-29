Catholic World News

House of Representatives rejects immigration bills opposed by USCCB

June 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The House of Representatives rejected two immigration bills opposed by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. President Trump supported one of the bills, but a number of House conservatives joined Democrats in opposing it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!