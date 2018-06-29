Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu: other EU nations should assist Italy and Greece in receiving migrants

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The prominent Vatican official said that “migrants are human beings, not numbers. It may be unpopular to defend the marginalized today, but neither the Pope nor the Church can fail in their mission.” He made his remarks as the migrant rescue ship Lifeline docked in Malta and the head of the European Council said that the EU must tackle the crisis soon to ward off a rising “authoritarianism.”

