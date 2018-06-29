Catholic World News

We must not resign ourselves to society’s de-Christianization, Pope tells Orthodox delegation

June 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his remarks to a delegation visiting Rome for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul. In his address, Pope Francis referred to “A Common Christian Agenda for the Common Good,” a speech that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew delivered at a Vatican conference last month.

