Catholic World News

‘Too early to judge’ Vatican reforms, new cardinal says

June 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who received his red hat from Pope Francis at the consistory of June 28, said that the is “still too early to judge the reform” of the Roman Curia. Cardinal Becciu has been among the most influential members of the Curia as the sostituto, or deputy secretary of state; in that role he has supervised the day-to-day paperwork of the Vatican. Cardinal Becciu will now move from that post to become prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. (Vatican protocol dictates that a cardinal does not work as a subordinate to any other prelate.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!