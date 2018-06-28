Catholic World News

Pope elevates 14 new cardinals, warns against ‘jealousy, envy, intrigue’

June 28, 2018

Pope Francis raised fourteen prelates to the College of Cardinals on June 28, at an evening consistory during which he cautioned against “the quest for honors, jealousy, envy, intrigue, accommodation, and compromise.”

In his remarks to the new cardinals, the Holy Father reminded them of Jesus’ words, “whoever would be great among you must be your servant.” He said that all Church leaders must use their influence for the benefit of others, not “in the pursuit of our own interests and securities.”

“What does it profit us,” the Pontiff said, “to gain the whole world if we are living in a stifling atmosphere of intrigues that dry up our hearts and impede our mission?”

Among the new cardinals, eleven are active in ministry, under the age of 80, and therefore eligible to vote in a papal conclave. They are:

Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako of Babylon, the leader of the Chaldean Catholic Church; Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith; Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar for Rome; Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who has been the deputy Secretary of State, but will now replace Cardinal Angelo Amato (who at the age of 80 is overdue for retirement) as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints; Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, who oversees the Pope’s charitable efforts; Cardinal Pedro Barreto of Huancayo, Peru; Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi, Pakistaon; Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo of Osaka, Japan; Cardinal Antonio dos Santos Marto of Leiria-Fatima, Portugal; Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi of L’Aquila, Italy; and Cardinal Desiré Tsarahazana of Toamasina, Madagascar.

Three other new cardinals are retired from active ministry and over 80; they will not vote in papal elections. Their elevation to the College of Cardinals is in recognition for their service to the Church. They are:

Cardinal Sergio Obeso Rivera, the retired Archbishop of Xalapa, Mexico; Cardinal Toribio Ticona Porco, the retired bishop of the prelature of Corocoro, Bolivia; and Cardinal Aguilino Bocos Merino, a Spanish Claretian priest—the only one of the new cardinals who was not previously a bishop.

