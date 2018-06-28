Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State visits Montenegro, praises EU

June 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Montenegro, a Balkan nation of 640,000, is 72% Orthodox, 19% Muslim, and 3% Catholic. Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised Montenegro for “updating its legislation with the intention of further promoting religious freedom, indivisible from any other freedom.” He also hailed “the progress made by Montenegro towards full membership of the European Union ... The European Union is not just an economic and juridical system, but above all a project of peace and a community of principles and values.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!