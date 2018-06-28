Catholic World News

Orthodox delegation visits Rome for Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Each year, a delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate visits Rome for the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul (June 29), and a Vatican delegation visits Istanbul for the Feast of St. Andrew (November 30). This year, Archbishop Job Getcha of Telmessos, 44, leads the Orthodox delegation; he is co-chairman of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

