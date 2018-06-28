Catholic World News

Holy See, San Marino sign accord on education

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: San Marino is a largely Catholic nation of 34,000 surrounded by Italy. The agreement “redefines the status of the teaching of Catholic religion within the public educational system, assuring to students who opt for it the cultural elements necessary for the knowledge of the religion,” according to the Vatican press office.

