Pope accepts resignations of 2 more Chilean bishops

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In May, all 31 active Chilean bishops joined in a mass resignation, and two weeks ago, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Juan Barros and two elderly bishops. The Pope has now accepted the resignations of Bishop Alejandro Goic, 78, and Bishop Horacio Valenzuela, 64. Bishop Goic had chaired the Chilean bishops’ commission on sexual abuse.

