Catholic Relief Services official discusses why Central Americans migrate to US

June 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Kay Andrade of Catholic Relief Services in El Salvador said that gang violence has created a “dark, dead-end alley. And migration is a long, dark, dangerous tunnel, but it’s a tunnel with a ray of light at the end.”

